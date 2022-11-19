JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend.

All four regional churches are giving away baskets of everything necessary to have the perfect Thanksgiving dinner and dessert.

The church’s Maiden Lane location in Joplin prepared 1,900 baskets for registered families who came by the drive-thru to collect their meals.

“And really the needs this year are greater than ever with inflation and food costs on the rise. To be able to come alongside families in need and really give them a hand up this holiday season, providing a Thanksgiving meal for families who have kids and just could really use the extra blessing this season,” said Pastor Justin Jahanshir, James River Church in Joplin.

All of the food was purchased by the church.

Volunteers began assembling at 7 a.m.