JOPLIN, Mo. — Art and exercise combined for a good cause in Joplin. Stencils with encouraging phrases were spray painted on trails around Landreth Park. Members of “Healthy Joplin”, organized the artwork.

They work in collaboration with volunteers from other groups and community members. Their goal for today was to add those painted phrases in eight different parks.

They did the same project back in May, where they went to 15 parks. “Healthy Joplin” leaders say the project’s purpose is to get people out to local parks, and also raise awareness for health and wellness in the community.

“We’re trying to accomplish just spreading health and wellness and encouraging health and wellness in the community, but really also encouraging people to find new places, to run or to walk or to excursive or really just to come and play and exercise with their kids,” saud Michael Sanders, Volunteer/Leader, Healthy Joplin.

The group hopes to hold future events, like painting the “Frisco” and “Ruby Jack” trails.