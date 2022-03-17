Joplin Firefighters gather near a smoking warehouse, after extinguishing the flames inside the structure.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man who suffered burns from a structure fire in Joplin, is taken to a local hospital.

The Joplin Fire Department responded to the fire, which broke out in a commercial warehouse around 4:40 Thursday afternoon (3/17).

Joplin Fire Department Deputy Chief, Andy Nimmo says when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the older style building, located at the intersection of 14th and Virginia.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the burn victim received first aid before being taken from the scene by ambulance.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Nimmo also said the warehouse may have also been used as a residential structure.

Abbie Dunnam, who lives across the street from the building that caught fire says two men were living in the warehouse, and that the burn victim’s injuries occurred when he went back inside the burring structure to retrieve a cat.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall and Joplin police, however, based on the extent of the fire Nimmo says the warehouse suffered extensive interior damage.