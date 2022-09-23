JOPLIN, Mo. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $3.6 billion on costumes this Halloween and $3.4 billion on decorations. You might be surprised to see just how much we’ll likely spend on candy, too.

Halloween is still a little more than a month away, but some people just can’t wait until October to start their All Hallows Eve shopping.

“Oh we love it, we have a Halloween party every year and we got a lot of people coming over this year,” said Brian Davis, Halloween Fan.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than $10 billion on Halloween items this year and over $3 billion on candy alone. The NRF estimates each person will spend a little more than $100, or in the case of Davis, even more than that.

“How much money do you think you’ll spend on costumes and the party this year?” asked KSN’s Stuart Price, Reporter.

“Well, I just dropped $225 bucks right here. There will be more,” answered David.

You might not be surprised to find out that some of the hottest costumes this year are current TV shows. Spirit Halloween has been open in the Northpark Mall since August, and Christian Hendrix says it’s all about “Stranger Things.”

“And everybody wants to be Eddy Munson or Steve Harrington in the Family Video store, and we got the Surfer Boy Pizza from the new season. We haven’t gotten any Hellfire Club t-shirts yet but we will be getting those here pretty soon,” said Christian Hendrix, Spirit Halloween.

He says others go back a ways but are still fan favorites.

“We just got Reagan from “The Exorcist”, her head spins around, she’s really creepy. You can actually kind of hear her now, she’s screaming. We got a bunch of “Killer Clowns” animatronics, they’re really good size, they’re really spooky too,” he added.