Over $15,000 raised from the 2022 "Guns and Hoses" benefit basketball game

JOPLIN, Mo. — A weekend benefit basketball game and event venue set a new record with the amount of money that was raised.

(4/30) Saturday night’s 5th annual “Guns and Hoses” benefit basketball game between the Joplin Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000, with several pledges still expected to come in.

With those extra pledges, the final amount raised from the one night event is expected to surpass $20,000, said Sarah Coyne, Coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin

The Guns and Hoses benefit game and event night, held at Joplin High School, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for “Joplin Bright Futures.”

Half of the proceeds from last Saturday are going to scholarships in the names of two recently fallen Joplin Police Officers: Corporal, Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.

The other half of the proceeds from the 5th annual Guns and Hoses benefit basketball event, will support all initiatives of Bright Futures Joplin; helping to provide the basic necessities every child needs in order to do their best at school.

