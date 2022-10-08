JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern rolled its Homecoming parade through downtown Joplin this morning.

The parade kicked off the last day of Homecoming week and represents a joint effort between the community and MSSU.

This year floats were decorated with a “Video Game” theme and floats were judged to determine a winner.

Many floats and vehicles however were still sporting the MSSU colors and pride down Main Street Joplin.

This particular MSSU Homecoming marked a special event in the university’s history.

“Theres several homecomings and they’ve all been good this is a special one because it’s the fifty year reunion for this championship football team and we’re, we’re excited to have the alumni and, and community apart of it,” said Jim Frazier, former Athletic Director & Football Coach, MSSU.

The parade lasted about half an hour and included local high school bands, businesses, and Missouri Southern groups.