JOPLIN, Mo — Little baby Cain graduated from Freeman Health System’s NICU today.

This graduation means Cain and his parents being able to leave the care of Freeman Health System.

Cain was born 23 weeks and one day premature, weighing in at only 1 pound, 3.4 ounces. He and his mother spent 3 and a half months in the NICU care center.

His mother says it has been a tough journey, but they couldn’t have done it without the care of the hospital staff.

“It’s been amazing, all of the nurses, the doctors, the nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, they have been absolutely amazing, treated us like family,” said Lauren Thompson, Mother.

The ceremony included the rolling out of a red carpet with nurses lining both sides to bid the family fairwell.

Cain and his mother will actually be leaving tomorrow.