JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big night, last night, for some soon-to-be freshmen at Missouri Southern.

The future Lions attended a banquet Monday, where they were honored one last time.

The now, high school graduates, were all “Golden Lion” honorees during the school year.







Each of the eight award recipients were hoping to be the grand prize winner of a scholarship worth $5,000.

That scholarship went to a young woman who doesn’t let her disability get in the way of her passion for community service; Riverton High School product, MiKayla Berry.

“I am disabled and not a lot of people think that I can do what I do but I push through, I pull through and I volunteer in my community.”

MiKayla Berry, Golden Lion Award Recipient and Grand Scholarship Winner

“I’m very proud of her. She has overcome lots of obstacles with having Charcot-Marie-Tooth muscular dystrophy disease and being able to rise above that and still be an amazing Young woman.”

Teressa Berry, Mother of MiKayla Berry

The annual banquet and award is a collaboration between Missouri Southern State University, HE Williams and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group.