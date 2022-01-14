I-70 lanes open for Chiefs game traffic; Homeless encampment fire damages I-70 bridge, one dead

The one lane that remains closed, will be closed indefinitely says MoDOT Kansas City

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, I-70 westbound has 2 of 3 lanes open. 1 lane will remain closed indefinitely due to the damage the bridge sustained when fire spread through a homeless encampment, killing one.

“Traffic is once again moving on westbound I-70 near 18th St. in Kansas City. The outer lanes are open while the center lane remains closed. The bridge was shutdown last week following a fire underneath. Thank you for your patience.” — MoDOT KANSAS CITY

SCREENSHOT COURTESY MODOT CAMERAS.

FIRE DAMAGE UNDERNEATH THE BRIDGE FROM A HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT FIRE/IMAGE MoDOT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Motorists are advised that crews currently are working on bridge repairs to open the outer lanes on westbound Interstate 70 near 18th St. (mile marker 4) by rush hour Monday morning, Jan. 17, weather permitting. The Missouri Department of Transportation announces that when the right and left lanes are reopened, the center lane will remain closed until further notice.

“With the Chiefs playoff game Sunday night, fans should plan for the westbound I-70 lanes to be closed,” said MoDOT KC District Engineer Chris Redline. “More information will be provided Sunday on the timing of the opening of two lanes as soon as we know.”

After an early morning fire in a homeless camp underneath the bridge Jan. 13, 2022, a bridge inspection determined severe damage occurred primarily under the center lane. Westbound I-70 on-ramps at 18th Street and 23rd St. will be closed once the right and left lanes re-open. The long-term plan to repair the bridge is not known at this time.

I-70 AT 18TH CLOSED. HOWEVER SOME LANES WILL OPEN ON SUNDAY. PLAN APPROPRIATELY FOR TRAFFIC DURING CHIEFS GAME. (GOOGLE MAP SCREENSHOT).

One person was killed in the fire which is still under investigation.

Westbound I-70 motorists traveling out of Missouri should exit I-70 at the Interstate 435 interchange at mile marker 8 to get around traffic delays. For local traffic only, expect delays on westbound I-70 west of I-435 as only two lanes will be open at 18th Street.

