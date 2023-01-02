JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the most common new year’s resolutions is getting in shape.

As a result, most fitness facilities have an increase in memberships this time of year.

But how many of those new customers are likely to stay with that resolution?

Jason Ansley, with Midwestern Built Crossfit, says a high percentage of new members stick it out for the long term.

“We have coaches that help you, our members kind of help take care of you and things like that so it’s just a higher level of accountability so we do see a higher percent follow through,” said Jason Ansley, Co-Owner, Midwestern Built Crossfit.

According to a website called sundried.com, 95 percent of new year’s resolutions are fitness related.