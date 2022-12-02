JOPLIN, Mo. — You can help the Friends of Wildcat Glades group this weekend. The Wildcat Glades rummage sale continues through Saturday near the intersection of 32nd and Main in Joplin.

Executive Director Robin Standridge says the event is held twice each year, once in the spring, and once in the winter. She says items up for sale have been donated to the organization for the purpose of the semi-annual event.

You can find something for every member of the family, as well as for the house.

“We have a lot of home decor this year. Every time we have a rummage sale we have one object that seems to levitate towards us but this year it seems to be home decor,” she said.

The sale takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the IBEW building at 3316 South Main Street in Joplin.