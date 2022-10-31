JOPLIN, Mo. — Tiny goblins were popping up everywhere on Halloween at Freeman Health System.

A dozen babies who are staying at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donned Halloween costumes, said Elizabeth Syer, Freeman Health System Marketing Director.

“Every year we dress the babies up for the holidays,” Syer said. “Everyone has a lot of fun.”

Parents and nurses all join in to create costumes.

“It’s a way of spreading joy during difficult times,” Syer said.

Freeman’s NICU is the oldest in the area, she said.

“We have been dressing babies up for the holidays for probably 20 years,” Syer said.

The smallest goblin is just over one pound, she said.