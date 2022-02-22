JOPLIN, Mo. — A diagnosis from a distance has been a growing trend — but now Telemedicine will also help Joplin students stay in class.

Each campus in Joplin has had a nurse on staff, helping figure out if a student really is sick and needs to go home and others who might be able to go back to class.

Now, if they need a doctor, that’s an option right there at school.

“Normally I go to the school nurse’s office,” said Zach Whitten, Joplin Student.

McKinley 4th grader Zach Whitten knows what to do when he feels sick at school.

“Well, the school nurse is my mom, so she knows what to do,” said Whitten.

Zach and every other Joplin student will have a new level of healthcare at school through a new partnership with Freeman Health System.

It’s school-based Telemedicine – designed to help out parents figuring out how best to help their sick kid.

“That phone call from the school nurse saying that their child is sick and they need to see a medical provider before they can return to school that sends a wave of panic through that parent as they’re trying to calculate how are they going to get away from work today? How are they going to miss work tomorrow? It creates a financial hardship as well as a convenience, hardship,” said Renee Denton, Freeman Neosho CEO.

Each school will house the equipment for a remote diagnosis.

“This medical-grade equipment allows the provider to actually see into the patient’s ears, nose, throat. Listen to their heart, their lung sounds. To truly be able to do a complete assessment,” said Denton.

“We’re just so thankful to Freeman Health for partnering with us with this because without Freeman we would not be able to do this,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Superintendent.

The project is kicking off first at five Joplin schools but is expected to expand to every campus by the end of the semester.

This isn’t the first school district Telemedicine project for Freeman, they’re already connected at five others.