JOPLIN, Mo. — A big donation at a local hospital will help ease time spent in treatment for Joplin area patients.

Workers from Frank Fletcher Subaru dropped off boxes and boxes of blankets at the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute today. Its part of the annual Subaru Loves to Care Program, a seven-year commitment that’s delivered 230,000 blankets nationwide.

Doctors say the donation makes a huge impact on their patients.

“They are scared and it can be cold when you start getting those iv fluids. They’re already scared, and I think such a nice gesture to be able to give them a blanket to warm them up, to make them feel that we care,” said Dr. Anisa Hassan, Hematologist/Oncologist.

“I think it adds a personalized touch to it. It’s more than just the clinical stuff that we do. All the medical jargon they have to do, it adds a personal touch,” said Dr. Atman Shah, Med. Oncology.

“Anything helps for encouragement. Anything from a blanket to the notes that our customers and employees write. I think anything would help in a situation like this to just put a smile, or make somebody a little happier,” said Jason Chambers, Frank Fletcher Subaru.

And it wasn’t just blankets. The donation also includes packages of craft supplies that will go to patients benefitting from the Children’s Miracle Network.