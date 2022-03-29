JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is throwing extra support behind a civic group working toward a healthier Joplin.

They’re donating $225,000 to One Joplin during the next three years. The donation will support overall operations, which includes the mission of addressing literacy, poverty, human services, and commjnity health. The funds will help pay both of ongoing projects as well as developing new ones.

“This investment in our community allows us, allows our community partners, to come together and come up with programs and come up with initiatives that really make an impact on our community long term,” said Nicole Brown, One Joplin.

“It is such a collaborative effort – we have over 200 organizations that come together to work on this. It’s not about personal agendas. It’s not about one organization over another. But it’s a collaborative effort that’s going to positively impact the health of our community,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Pres. & CEO.

One Joplin is currently working to expand the Healthy Kids initiative with garden projects at Joplin Schools as well as a literacy drive.