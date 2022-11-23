JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is looking for new students for its “Certified Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program.”

It’s a 16-week program through “Crowder College”.

They’ll take classes in Neosho on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also participate in a “Classroom Day” with the Health System.

Eight weeks of the program will also involve clinical rotations at Freeman clinics.

Students will have to pass a “Medical Assistant Certification” exam before moving into a full-time position with Freeman.

Anyone 18 and older can apply. No experience is needed.

“We pay for the remaining balance on the tuition, after any grants or scholarships or anything that it covers. We pay for books. We pay for what’s called the “CMA kit”, so the medical assistant kit to get them started in their program. It’s a set of scrubs, their EKG caliper, blood pressure cuff, and a stethoscope,” said Ashley Hopkins, Freeman Health System Dir. of Human Resources.

“Certified Medical Assistants perform a lot of the roomings for our patients in the clinic settings and our offices. They play a big role in that part. A lot of our nurses in our clinics do a lot of the computer work when it comes to that, so we rely a lot on our medical assistants,” said Alexis Lee, Training Pool Coordinator.

A fourth group of participants will begin the program in January.

Applications can be done online, through Freeman’s website, here.

