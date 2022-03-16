JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Hospital West will be hosting an upcoming blood drive.

The event will run from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22nd at Freeman Hospital West, Conference Room 1W – 4W.

Appointments are encouraged – you can schedule one by calling (417) 227-5006 or by going to CBCO’s website here.

Freeman Health System said that blood usage is up while donations continue to go down due to cancelled blood drives. They said by working with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), they hope to help bring the supply back to normal ranges.

CBCO serves as the sole provider of blood and plasma to Freeman and 44 other hospitals in CBCO’s 40-county service area. Freeman Health System uses more than 500 pints of blood each month, according to their release.

Donors 17+ will be accepted as long as they weigh at least 110lbs, and have not donated in the past eight weeks. Should you decide to donate, they advise you drink plenty of water before your appointment. Photo ID will be required. Donors will get a free quarter-zip pullover while supplies last.