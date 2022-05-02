JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is bringing back teaching opportunities.

It’s “Health Academy” is returning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Participants gain hands-on experience in healthcare careers, and can also become basic life-support provider certified. Anyone 16 and older can submit an application.

There will be four one-week sessions during June and July, and each session can take 15 participants. The program will have different labs providing various dissections, trauma patient simulations, a helicopter tour and “Stop The Bleed.”

“We have our Fidelity mannequin, Apollo, so they’ll get to do some of those different things like pulses and blood pressures. We’re going to do some ‘Stop The Bleed’ training, which we’re very excited about,” said Ashley Hopkins, Director of Professional Development.

“You could be witness to a bicycle accident, somebody just walking down the street, maybe one of your family members is just walking down the steps and trips, you could be witness to anything, anytime, that needs to be, you know, treated,” said Susan Garrison, Education Coordinator.

