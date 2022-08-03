JOPLIN, Mo. — An area group is not only promoting healthy living for people over 50, but also providing them with an opportunity to see the world. The Freeman Business Center was the setting for the “Freeman Advantage Health and Resource Fair.” It had been an annual event, until COVID forced its cancellation the last two years.

The gathering offered members the chance to conduct a variety of screenings — including blood pressure, cholesterol, bone density, and body mass index or “BMI.” It also highlighted some of the travel options for members.

“I’m signing up now for a trip to Costa Rica, nine days next February. We’re going to Africa, to the Holy Land, we’re doing Colorado,” said Jamie Gillmore, Freeman Advantage Coordinator

People over the age of 50 can join “Freeman Advantage.” A lifetime membership is $20. The medical, education, and social program currently has more than 3,000 members.