JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is showing its appreciation for its lab workers. Every day this week Freeman is treating lab staff to meals and treats in honor of Medical Laboratory Professionals week.

Tuesday lab staff built their own ice-cream sundaes.

Freeman has 135 working in their labs who test a variety of patient samples 24-7.

“Lab is definitely a team effort. We all work together,” said Shelbi Fuser, Microbiology Coordinator. “We are the answers. If a provider doesn’t know they send us a specimen down. And we give them an answer they are looking for. If they can’t find an answer we figure out a way to give them the answer.”

And the Freeman West lab stays busy — last year they conducted 3.7 million lab tests.