JOPLIN, Mo. — Fitness and nutrition were the focus of a presentation today at Freeman Health System.

All part of a meeting for the health system’s Caregiver Support Group.

Karen King, a personal trainer with the Joplin Family YMCA, gave tips on what caregivers can do to both better their patients and themselves.

“You know, many members that come to our group are very involved in caregiving and they often spend a majority of their time doing so. They often forget to take care of themselves and to put themselves first every once and a while, so this was a good opportunity to incorporate the physical health portion as well as that emotional break and reality,” said Jennifer Berry, Ozark Center Hope Spring Asst. Director.

The support group meets once a month.

Those interested in attending future meetings can call 417-347-8463.