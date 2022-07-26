JOPLIN, Mo. — Certain conditions are bound to develop for many of us as we age. Among them is hearing loss.

That was the topic of discussion at the monthly Freeman Advantage Healthwise gathering on Tuesday.

Dr. David Anthony, a Freeman Health System audiologist, was the guest speaker for the event. He says there’s even a particular name for age-related hearing loss.

“And presbycusis typically is going to affect those high frequencies, the frequencies where we have the speech sound of the s’s and the t’s and the th’s, and so it’s going to make it harder for me to understand. I hear you, I hear what you’re saying, but it sounds like you’re mumbling or you’re not speaking clearly,” said Dr. Anthony.

He adds there are a lot of products that cost much less than traditional hearing aids, but they don’t provide much help for most types of hearing loss.