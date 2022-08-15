JOPLIN, Mo. — A byproduct of another Joplin program is being offered to all free of charge.

Anyone, regardless of residency, is encouraged to bring their buckets and shovels to an upcoming wood chip giveaway by the City of Joplin.

Beginning Friday, August 19th, and through Saturday, Aug. 20th, citizens are welcome to pickup wood chips at the tree limb drop-off location at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave – 6/10ths of a mile north of Belle Center Rd. on the west side of Schifferdecker. Tree limb drop off will also run during this time.

Pickup last through these days from 8:30 AM – 2 PM. The third Friday and Saturdays in September and October will also serve as pickup days as supply allows.

The wood chips “are derived from many different trees mixed together during the grinding process” the city said in a release. Wood chips are typically used for general gardening where they help prevent soil erosion and insulate plant roots from extreme temperatures, among other benefits.

For more information regarding wood chips, call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501.