JOPLIN, Mo. — Free sports physicals are being offered to Four State student-athletes courtesy of Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin. They started this evening at Carl Junction High School.

They’re for incoming 7th through 12th grade students, and will take place a total of four nights, for the next two weeks.

The physicals are being offered to schools who partner with Mercy Sports Medicine and the Freeman Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine programs.

“The biggest thing I hope they take away from this is thank you to Mercy and Freeman for providing this opportunity, ’cause those suckers worked all day long and then they come out to Carl Junction High School and give our kids this, you know, this opportunity,” said Rich Neria, CJ AD.

Joplin, Neosho and Webb City High Schools will be host sites the next couple of weeks.

Times have been set for area schools to have their student-athletes at those specific locations.

To view the schedule, see below:



Joplin High School Monday, June 6

5:30 p.m. Joplin

6:00 p.m. Riverton

7:00 p.m. Freeman employee children, Columbus, Sarcoxie

Neosho High School Tuesday, June 7

5:30 p.m. Neosho

6:00 p.m. East Newton

6:30 p.m. Diamond

7:00 p.m. Seneca, McDonald County

Webb City High School Monday, June 13

5:30 p.m. Webb City

6:45 p.m. College Heights, Thomas Jefferson