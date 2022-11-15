JOPLIN, Mo. — A COVID testing site in Joplin is now offering much more than that.

“Nextgen Diagnostic Services” is now also testing for RSV, and Influenza A and B.

It’s all free, and is set up as a drive-thru.

It’s all taking place at the “Nextgen” location near the intersection of 20th and South Duquesne Road, just East of “Casey’s General Store.”

“We are open on Tuesdays from eight until noon, and then on Thursdays from two to six pm. We try to kind of split a day to try to give different people opportunities to come in. We’re looking at running this through March of 2023. As many people know, we keep hearing of this triple-demic. Triple-demic meaning Covid, flu and RSV, so this is a way of us getting ahead of that, being able to offer this, again, all free by the state of Missouri,” said Nanda Nunnelly, NextGen.

People need to register ahead of time for a test, they’ll receive a QR code.

Test results will be emailed. You can register a test here.