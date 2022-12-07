JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Automotive Technology Program” at “Franklin Tech” in Joplin will soon expand to include training on electric vehicles.

Teachers are going through training of their own this month. There is, without a doubt, a growing demand for those job skills.

“Well, there’s so much more to that. And that you know with the Teslas becoming popular, and just about every brand is pushing an electric or a hybrid electric now,” said Dave Rockers, FTC Dir.

“FTC” had included some hybrid vehicle training in the past but had to send students and teachers on field trips for those lessons.

Future EV training will take place in-house, and could start as early as next semester.