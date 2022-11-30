JOPLIN, Mo. — State funding is also giving a boost to “Franklin Tech” in Joplin.

It’s receiving $400,000 through the “Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.”

The money will fund new equipment for several programs, including “Automotive Technology” and “Advanced Manufacturing”, which will replace some older, donated lathes.

“It’s going to allow us to purchase some new ones for those. TV production’s going to get a track and dolly camera system for there, so they can be moving with the activity that they’re trying to film. So, a lot of ways to expand high-demand occupations,” said Dave Rockers, Ftc Dir.

Other local tech centers to receive grant money are ones in Carthage, Nevada, Monett, Lamar, and “Crowder College”.