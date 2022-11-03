JOPLIN, Mo. — It can be one of the most important tests a high school student will ever take. And while the mere thought of taking it strikes fear into the hearts of many students, that wasn’t the case for some students at an area school.

Over the last 30 years, which is now how long Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school has been open, there have been several students achieve a perfect score on their ACT Test. But it’s rare for more than one of them to do so in the same school year. And four of them well that’s unheard of, well was unheard at least until now. Phoenix Wade, Samantha Seto, Nat Curtis and Emalee Ro all scored a 36 out of 36. And all agree you get out of the test what you put into the test.

L-R: Phoenix Wade, Samantha Seto, Nat Curtis, and Emalee Ro

“I sacrificed a lot of sleep and a lot of time to do other things like watch TV, I can’t tell you the last time I watched TV,” said Wade. She wants to major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

While Curtis, who wants to go inter computer engineering, possibly at at Cal Tech or MIT, didn’t take the school’s optional ACT Prep course offered during the summer, but he said plan on taking it at least once.

“Um a big part is not to stress, it’s just a test and if you don’t do well on it, you can always take it again, and just, it’s much easier if you’re not stressed, so just treat it as a challenge,” said Curtis.

“I definitely studied a lot and um my parents like pushed me to study and work hard, they were like study this summer before your senior year like get the A.C.T. out of the way and so you can just like focus on other college things, you know, um yeah my parents pushing me, I kind of, I wanted it myself,” said Seto.

Seto knows where she wants to go, the University of Michigan, but hasn’t yet selected a major.

As far as Ro is concerned, she won’t have to make any final decisions this year, she’s only a junior.