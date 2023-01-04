JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?

Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started.

With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.

“We think a local library is a great place for anyone to start anything but absolutely genealogy especially we encourage people to come in, we have handouts that can get people started with tips and tricks about where they might start if their just a beginner and then we also have more advanced methods if you’ve already started your genealogy search,” said Lori Crockett, Public Relations, Marketing Assistant.

Obviously, one of the best sources of information about your lineage can come from talking to older relatives. If that’s not an option, Crockett says you can learn a lot about someone’s life by finding a record of their death.

The library has a number of resources, including a “Joplin Globe” index section.

“You may have the year that someone passed away, well this would give you the Joplin Globe Index if you know the year someone passed away, you can look here and find what page their obituary would be on, and that you can then go look through our newspaper archives, we have some in microfilm and then we also have some databases that would help you,” said Crockett.

While some of those resources can be checked out, some can’t.

If you need help at any stage of your search, Crockett says help is available.

In some cases, even if you aren’t a Four State native, you might still be able to come up with more information than you might think.

“Obviously there are services out there that are very popular with DNA testing, and just even some more in-depth things like if you need a passenger list, if you know how your ancestors came over we have some of that information in our local history area,” said Crockett.