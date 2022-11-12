JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered on Missouri Southern’s campus for the Four State Beekeeper’s Conference today.

Due to the pandemic, this was only the second time the conference was held. The attendance doubled this year.

Attendees traveled from eight different states to share information about beekeeping.

The goal was to educate about bees and share different bee-keeping methods.

“Our goal for this event was to provide an opportunity for beekeepers of all skill levels to come together, build community with one another, and learn from professional beekeepers,” said Lisa Sewell, Joplin Beekeepers Association.

“So the drought this summer was really hard on the bees. In general, it was so hot and dry that it just stresses out their populations and it’s just like humans. If you’re stressed out, you’re more likely to get sick, you’re more likely to be tired fatigue, whatever it might be. And so in the case of our bees, we saw there’s been an increase in their susceptibility to different pests and parasites. Simply because they have a lack of food and it’s really a stressful condition for them,” said Katie Kilmer, MSSU Professor.

If you’re interested in attending next year’s conference it will be the first weekend of November on the MSSU campus. You can find their Facebook group, here.