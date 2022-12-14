JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday.

Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching.

Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for six years. She also served as the WC assistant girls’ basketball coach for nine years before joining Joplin Schools in June of this year as Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary.

“It is my absolute honor to become a part of the Royal Heights family,” said Faircloth. “I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff, and community members. I know there are amazing things happening at Royal Heights and our team will continue to build on those things. I also want to express gratitude toward my Irving team. They have been completely supportive of me and have made me feel welcomed. I am eager to get started in this new position.”

Faircloth holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Missouri Southern State University and a Masters of Science in Education Leadership from Arkansas Sate University.