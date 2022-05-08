JOPLIN, MO – Emergency crews responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood this morning in Joplin.

Around 11:30 a.m. (5/8), authorities were alerted to a possible structure fire at 819 South Jackson Avenue.

When the Joplin Fire Department arrived, crews said the two story vacant structure was fully engulfed.

“From that point forward we began our operations. We had a successful knockdown, but it happened very rapidly. However, our crews worked very hard and right now we have the incident mitigated. South Jackson Avenue will be closed for a few more minutes as we continue to overhaul and investigate the fire. Then, of course, we’ll release more information as it becomes available,” said Joplin Fire Department Battalion Chief, Dustin Lunow.

A vacant structure on South Jackson Avenue in Joplin, MO was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene.

The fire was extinguished around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and the Joplin Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported from today’s fire.

The Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance all responded to the scene.