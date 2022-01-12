JASPER, Mo. – Tuesday Jan. 11, Police Chief Karr of the Jasper Police Dept release details on a drug raid warrant service in their city at 307 E. Grand Ave.

“Upon search of the residence and the mobile home, illegal drugs were found as well as meth related drug paraphernalia.” JASPER POLICE DEPT

307 EAST GRAND AVE, JASPER, MISSOURI. PROPERTY WITH MORE THAN ONE DWELLING.

Five people were arrested on the following charges and transported to the Jasper County jail at Carthage, Mo.

Ricky W. Leivan , of Jasper, Mo. Possession of drugs Drug paraphernalia (meth)

, of Jasper, Mo. Darrell Thomason , of Jasper, Mo. Possession of drugs Drug paraphernalia (meth)

, of Jasper, Mo. Daylen Leivan , of Jasper, Mo. Possession of drugs Drug paraphernalia (meth) Obstruction/Resisting Arrest

, of Jasper, Mo. Alexander Cox , of Carthage, Mo. Possession of drugs Drug paraphernalia (meth)

, of Carthage, Mo. Clayton Kennemer , of Joplin, Mo. Possession of drugs Drug paraphernalia (meth) Several outstanding warrants

, of Joplin, Mo.

Chief Karr states this is an ongoing investigation related to drugs, drug activity other criminal concerns as well as known associates.

