JOPLIN, Mo. — An event at Missouri Southern is helping college students ease into the next year of their education. The presentation called “First Year Fearless” focuses on how students, especially first-year students, can overcome worry and anxiety.

Speaker and consultant Darryl Bellamy Jr. specializes in the topic and speaks around the country, motivating students to become their best. He says taking action — even small steps — is already a step in the right direction. He also uses his past experiences to show students how to persevere and triumph over their fears.

“I had one moment, where I ran for office. I ended up losing, that’s a secret, don’t let anybody know. I wound up losing. But, even after that loss, even though I was so scared, I learned so much from that opportunity. And, I just want students to know, even when they fail, even when things don’t go right, even when they have that fear, and they push through it, they’re going to be alright,” said Bellamy Jr.

Bellamy Jr. is the owner of “Fearless Inside” and the author of two books, with an emphasis on helping students of all ages tackle their fears.