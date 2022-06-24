In Joplin, fireworks can only be discharged during certain dates and times

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Independence Day approaches and firework sales start to ramp up, people living within Joplin city limits should be aware of the dates and times those fireworks can be legally discharged.

The City of Joplin wants to remind everyone to adhere to all regulations involving the sale and discharge of fireworks in Joplin.

The City is also reminding citizens to be a good neighbor and remove any trash or debris from the fireworks they discharge.

Fireworks may be sold within the City of Joplin on July 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th ONLY.

They may be discharged ONLY on July 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Joplin.

The City prohibits the sale, possession or discharge of BOTTLE ROCKETS within the City.

Any bottle rockets found will be confiscated immediately.

Any variances of these rules may result in appropriate fines and confiscation of all possessed fireworks.

Chinese lanterns are also BANNED from use within Joplin.

City also encourages residents to clean up their shoot sites to eliminate debris and trash in the city.

Fireworks should be cooled before they are disposed of.

To help ensure items are extinguished, remaining fireworks barrels can be sprayed with water or dunked in a bucket before disposing of them.

For more information about fireworks safety, contact Joplin Fire Marshal, Dale Brooks at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1307.