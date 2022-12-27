JOPLIN, Mo. — The competition to be the next Joplin school board member is heating up with nine candidates officially in the race.

The filing period ended today for three open seats.

Candidates include Marda Schroeder, incumbent Derek Gander, Matthew Robertson, Frank Thompson, and Veronica Scheurich. There’s also Michelle Steverson, Nathan Keizer, incumbent Jeff Koch, and previous board member Michael Landis.

Current board member Brent Jordan did not file to run again.

The election will be held on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.