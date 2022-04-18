JOPLIN, Mo. — Four new affordable homes are coming to Jasper County.

City Council passed an emergency ordinance to build three new homes in Joplin and one in Oronogo. The project is part of the Community Housing Development Organization Homebuyer New Construction Program.

In Joplin — two homes will be built on Roosevelt Avenue, one on east 8th Street, and the one in Oronogo on Nevada Street.

“Having a lower housing cost burden is huge. It means more money for a higher quality of life. But also for education for their children. Maybe a chance to take some of the pressure off to get job training for themselves. Affordable housing is an excellent economic building engine,” said Thomas Walters, City Planner.

The project is costing $563,000. Construction is expected to begin immediately.