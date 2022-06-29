A residential structure fire at the intersection of 2nd Street and Connor Avenue in Joplin, claims the life of a 71-year-old male Tuesday (6/27).

JOPLIN, Mo. — A house fire claims the life of an elderly man.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning (6/27), the Joplin Fire Department (JFD) was dispatched after a 911 call reported a possible residential structure fire at 819 West A Street (at the intersection of West A Street and Connor Avenue).

The 911 caller stated that flames were visible inside the home and that the occupant inside was unable to get out safely.

Crews with JFD arrived within minutes of the initial call, and found a two-story home engulfed in smoke.

As firefighters searched inside, they were able to locate the trapped occupant, 71-year-old Michael Haas of Joplin.

Haas received initial medical treatment on scene by EMS, however, the 71-year-old had already succumbed to injuries sustained from the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers with the Joplin Police Department, as well as the Joplin Fire Marshal, began investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire was determined to be accidental, due to a malfunctioning electric fan in the living room of the home.