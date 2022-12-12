JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it “perfect holiday season timing” for eight local nonprofits.

Officials with “First Community Church” in Joplin presented each with undisclosed amounts of money during a special reception.

Its charitable trust makes this possible every year. It was founded in 1983.

Those benefitting From the generosity include “The Area Agency on Aging”, “Souls Harbor”, “Alliance of Southwest Missouri”, “Watered Gardens”, “Crosslines of Joplin”, “Lafayette House”, “Community Clinic”, And Missouri Southern’s “Lion Co-Op.”

“We try to focus on nonprofits that provide food, shelter, address homelessness. Kind of like Jesus’s principals in the bible,” said Laurie Delano, Treasurer at First Community Church.

“The bottom line for everybody is that budgets are tight this year, especially with the economy. And, I think this is going to be really helpful for everybody,” said Stephanie Brady, Executive Director of Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

The church also gave donations to worldwide missions.