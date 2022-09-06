JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is working to help people make ends meet. Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has received $3.4 million worth of American Rescue Act funding to help out residents. Several programs, including weatherization assistance, utility assistance, rental assistance, and even some home repairs can be covered.

If you’ve applied for funding before and didn’t qualify for help, Tammy Walker says it never hurts to check.

“It will help us to continue to serve households right now, I know people are experiencing really high bills for terminated service since it’s not as hot outside, shut off notices, so anybody that’s gonna have trouble paying their bills should seek us out to try and apply,” said Tammy Walker, Dir. of Comm. Development, Economic Security.

For more information on the programs available through economic security, and how to apply for them, follow this link here.