JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 5:30 Friday morning fire fighters responded to a two-story house at 832 S. Pennsylvania Ave. When they arrived they said flames were all through the structure.

The Joplin battalion chief said there was a man inside who managed to escape the flames. He was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

“The building is going to be a total loss,” said John Hubbard, Joplin Fire Department Battalion Chief. “We called in Public Works from the City to help tear down the structure.”

Fire fighters need the structure torn down in order to find and get to any hidden pockets of fire that could reignite. They are still investigating the cause.