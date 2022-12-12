JOPLIN, Mo. — $600 worth of food is now in the hands of Joplin school officials.

It comes from Arvest Bank locations in Joplin, part of the company’s annual “Pay it Forward Campaign.”

The food is for the “Eagle Reserve”, a food pantry at the high school.

A place that serves many students, and many more leading up to breaks.

“Kids do come, do come to school with a need and they’ll either tell a counselor or they’ll tell a trusted adult. You know we do have breakfast, we have breakfast for kids every day and lots of kids take advantage of that. We do have lunch every day for the kids. But then you know, once kids leave here, there, there is that, if they have more than just themselves, parents and siblings at home. If they are food insecure , then you know it’s very nice to have that available for them,” said Dr. Stephen Gilbreath, JHS Principal.

The “Eagle Reserve” has been a fixture at the high school since before the tornado 11 years ago.