JOPLIN, Mo. — Nationwide there’s a shortage of “Amoxicillin”, the antibiotic often used to treat infections. But what about locally?

“Well locally, I think it’s something that we’re all concerned about, but at Freeman, here on the inpatient and on our QuickMeds, we have adequate supply right now,” said Andrea Sneed, System Director Of Pharmacy, Freeman Health System.

Recently, the “U.S. Food and Drug Administration” warned of the medication’s low supply.

This comes at a time of year when numbers are spiking for common illnesses.

“So, right know, I think you know with flu season here, we have a triple threat. We’ve got the flu season, we’ve got COVID and we’re seeing a big surge in RSV. So, of course it’s a concern for us, and with any of those, there can be some secondary bacterial infections that we may need to treat with antibiotics. Amoxicillin is very commonly prescribed for things like throat infections, ear infections, and respiratory infections,” said Sneed.

“Amoxicillin” doesn’t treat “RSV”, but it treats any bacterial complications that could come from it.

Children are experiencing the most RSV cases so far, but luckily, even if an “Amoxicillin” shortage happened locally, there are still other options.

“The good news is that if there is a severe shortage of amoxicillin, there are other antibiotic choices that providers can prescribe,” added Sneed.

And despite the reassurance, Sneed says it’s still something to keep on the radar.

“I think when we hear about drug shortages we always get a little bit scared, and especially as parents, we want to make sure our kids are taken care of. But I just want, you know, to let everyone know that drug shortages are something that we deal with on a daily basis. It’s not just amoxicillin and so we just have to keep our eye on that and know that there are lots of good alternatives out there as well,” said Sneed.