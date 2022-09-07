JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin school was the recipient of a large donation of brand new books this week.

Duenweg Education Center was the focus of this year’s Summer Book Drive at Joplin’s Books-a-Million location. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, a total of $4,757.91 was raised for the partnership and paid for new books at the education center.

“The students are incredibly excited about receiving new books,” said Duenweg Education

Center and Beacon Autism Center director Chawn Howard. “We have some avid readers in our

building and Books-A-Million has our sincerest appreciation for their generous donation. This is

an incredible gift for our kids.”

This marks the second year in a row that Books-a-Million has partnered with Joplin Schools to

raise money for books.