JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days.

The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th.

The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one can come up with the most festive displays.

“It’s been good, every year we’ve had more and more people participating, I think we had about 25 or so last year so we’re hoping to have at least that many again this year as well, but yeah but it’s always a great way to get people to kind of see all the different things we have downtown,” said Lori Haun, Executive Director, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

This year’s theme is “March of the Toys”.

Online public voting also begins on November 17th.

The winning merchants will be announced and awarded trophies on December 20th.