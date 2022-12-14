JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local students are trying to cram as much of the holidays as possible into an eight-by-three space.

It’s the annual door decorating contest at Joplin’s South Middle School.

Groups of students collaborated to create everything from the Grinch and the movie “Home Alone”, to a Hannukah Menorah and a variety of Christmas trees.

There’s even the New Year’s Eve ball drop in one classroom.

Many of the students say it was a big decision to figure out what theme to go with.

“At first the idea was to do something that nobody else would do, and like some people wanted to do a dragon when it came to Chinese New Year. But we did a bit more digging and we found that 2023 is the year of the rabbit. So I figured I would paint a rabbit, cut it out and that could be our main focus,” said Kenzi Hicks, Sms Student.

“It brightens up the building a lot and it’s neat to see how each group took the different, took the theme and ran differently with it,” said Nicole Peters, Sms Teacher.

Each of the three grades got a top prize winner, including Mrs. Peters’ Chinese New Year, Mrs. Karcher’s Musical Christmas Tree, and Mrs. Schrader’s Grinch door.

Mrs. Van Otterloo’s Multicultural Door won as grand champion.