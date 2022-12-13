JOPLIN, Mo. —The renovation of a Joplin city park, leads to the discovery of a piece of city history.

Recently, while there was a major clean up and renovation at Spiva Park, workers uncovered an area that used to house a mineral bed which was built in 1966.

That led to a rebuild of the mineral bed and features many minerals mined right here in Joplin.

Today, a dedication ceremony was held to celebrate the finished product.

There’s even a QR code you can scan and learn more about each rock in the display.

“This is a big thing because this is history. It’s a learning tool. Your children can learn about the history, better by seeing. Touching maybe a little bit, not a lot, can’t pick ’em up. But the adults can be reminded and tourism can be educated. So, I think it’s a win-win,” said Linda Teeter, Exec Dir. Joplin Arts District.

“I think he’d be overjoyed. Because before we started the park had been neglected for a number of years. It, I’ve mentioned the fountain used to have seven different patterns and lights that would change, there’s indirect lighting all over the park and none of that works anymore,” said Scott Cragin, George A. Spiva’s Grandson.

They are starting a capital campaign to help pay for the rest of the renovations they’d like to do, including repairs to the fountain.

If you’d like to help in the park restoration, you can contact the Joplin Arts District on Facebook.