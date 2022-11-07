JOPLIN, Mo. — Webb City Management Students (Team Crowder), participated in the Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit “Pitch Competition” sponsored by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Teams were required to pitch a business idea or concept before a panel of three judges.

Team Crowder presented an innovative product solution for contact lens wearers, “Drop Vision.” The concept involves replacing glass or plastic contact lenses with a single eye drop from a standard eye drop bottle.

“This competition provided the opportunity for our students to be able to utilize the skills they’ve learned in the classroom and execute them in a pitch style presentation,” stated Melissa Smith, Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center Director. “These four individuals came together as team and represented Crowder College in a most professional manner.”

Team Crowder entered the Collegiate category, competing for first place against Missouri Southern State University. Other competitive categories included high school students and actual start-up business entrepreneurs. Crowder won first place in its category and team members were awarded a cash prize of $1,500. Students on the team include: Elise Leek, Paityn Black, Connor Simon and Kaden Turner. These students are enrolled in Business Management (BMGT175) at the Crowder College Webb City Instructional Center.