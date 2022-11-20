JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend.

“The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event.

Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even learn about how taste buds work.

It’s all happening on November 26th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“So on Saturday, the 26th we will be here in the lab from noon to one at 905 Main and for only $10. You can bring them in to learn all about the science of cooking and how science is in our kitchen. So those practical applications that are so important for kids to understand those concepts,” said Neely Myers, Project Coordinator.

Now is the time to sign up for the science class.

