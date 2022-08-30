JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is on for Joplin’s newest school to launch classes. The debut of Dover Hill Elementary School is getting closer… much closer.

“We’re somewhere in the low 80% of completion,” said Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Director.

But that still leaves 20% to go. Construction crews are working inside, where HVAC is up and running and flooring installation is underway.

“We’re already seeing specialty wall coverings go in, painting is going on. And we’re now even beginning in the process of scheduling when furniture is going to arrive. So things are going very smoothly very well. We anticipate no issue with meeting our completion date,” he added.

15 classrooms are getting cabinetry and fixtures. There are specialized collaborative areas to open up space among all classes of the same age. Also an upgraded media center.

“There will be lots of things that will take place in that as well as classes but the typical books on the on the shelf are still going to be a part of that as well,” said Pettit.

Construction is focusing on the interior of the school – but there is still plenty going on outside.

“Probably the biggest thing is the metal panel that will go on the exterior a lot of the brick is just beginning to finish up and we’ll be finished in the next few days. And then the metal panels will go on they will accent that brick and the color and tie everything together,” he added.

The revised move-in schedule is on track for later this year.

We’re looking at possible November kind of being a appointment we can start getting in and getting some furniture set up and we’re looking at making the move in December.”

Meaning students will start class there in January,” said Matt Harding, Joplin Schools Assistant Superintent.